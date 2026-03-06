Congress Calls for Urgent Discussion on West Asian Conflict Amid India's Diplomatic Challenges
Congress demands a thorough debate on the West Asian conflict, criticizing the government's passive stance towards US and Israeli actions. With significant Indian expatriate interests in the region, the Congress underscores the need for India's proactive engagement to protect its economic and strategic interests.
The Congress is urging for a comprehensive discussion on the escalating West Asian conflict as the Budget session reconvenes next week. The party criticized the Modi government's passive approach, arguing that India's global influence is waning.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of playing 'second fiddle' to both the US and Israel. He emphasized the economic and strategic stakes for India, given the large Indian expatriate population in the area and significant remittance flows.
The conflict, including alleged US and Israeli aggressions against Iran and Iran's retaliations, demands an urgent parliamentary debate, Ramesh insisted. He labeled recent US actions, including a waiver on Russian oil purchases, as diminishing India's diplomatic stature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
