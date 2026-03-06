Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

In a historic political shift, Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is making significant advances in Nepal's general elections, according to the Election Commission. The RSP is leading comfortably in 70 out of 94 constituencies as of Friday.

India, observing closely, aims to work with the incoming government to strengthen bilateral ties. India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism over the potentially stable government in Nepal, a critical partner for regional stability.

The RSP's rise is notable, with Shah ahead in Jhapa-5 against CPN-UML's chair and ex-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Amidst the continuing vote count, the RSP's strong performance signals a new era of political leadership in Nepal.

