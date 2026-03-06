Left Menu

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balendra Shah's Rastroiya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in Nepal's first elections since a Gen Z-led protest ousted the previous government. Shah is ahead in Jhapa-5 against ex-PM Oli. The RSP, now poised for a landslide, has gained strong support with Balen as its potential PM candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:10 IST
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a historic political shift, Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is making significant advances in Nepal's general elections, according to the Election Commission. The RSP is leading comfortably in 70 out of 94 constituencies as of Friday.

India, observing closely, aims to work with the incoming government to strengthen bilateral ties. India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism over the potentially stable government in Nepal, a critical partner for regional stability.

The RSP's rise is notable, with Shah ahead in Jhapa-5 against CPN-UML's chair and ex-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Amidst the continuing vote count, the RSP's strong performance signals a new era of political leadership in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026