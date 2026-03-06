High-Stakes Showdown: Baden-Wuerttemberg Election Tests Merz's Conservative Leadership

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces a pivotal electoral test on Sunday with the Baden-Wuerttemberg election, his first since coming to power last May. Voters in this historically conservative region, home to auto giant Mercedes-Benz, will decide whether Merz's party can regain its foothold.

Baden-Wuerttemberg has seen Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) playing second fiddle to the Greens over the past decade. The competition is tight between the CDU's young candidate, Manuel Hagel, and the seasoned Cem Ozdemir of the Greens. Current polling shows both at 28%, reflecting a potential shift in the political landscape as the Greens seek to maintain their governance.

Amidst rising political tension, the election also highlights the steady support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), polling at 20%, and the possible resurgence of the Left Party in state politics. The backdrop of economic instability, heightened by the U.S.-Iran conflict, adds further complexity to an already charged election atmosphere.