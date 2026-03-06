Shiite Protests Erupt in Pakistan Over Khamenei's Death Amid US-Israel Tensions

Hundreds of minority Shiites took to the streets in Pakistan's capital and other areas on Friday, protesting against the recent killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli military strikes. The protests triggered security warnings from the US Embassy in Islamabad, cautioning Americans about potential violence.

Amid a heavy police presence, approximately 300 demonstrators conducted a sit-in in Islamabad, wielding posters of Khamenei and chanting slogans against the US and Israel. Islamabad police deployed shipping containers to block roads leading to the US Embassy to prevent any further escalation. Authorities reported an agreement with protesters to remain away from the embassy.

The death of Khamenei, a pivotal figure since 1989, sparked outrage among global Shiite communities, with tensions particularly high in Pakistan. In Karachi, protests turned violent, leading to police dispersing crowds using batons, tear gas, and live fire, resulting in fatalities. Meanwhile, smaller Sunni-led protests also took place against the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

