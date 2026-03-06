Left Menu

Vijay-Led TVK Set to Shake Up Tamil Nadu Politics

Jothimani, a Congress MP, predicts actor-politician Vijay’s TVK could become the main opposition in Tamil Nadu, surpassing AIADMK. She claims AIADMK is losing relevance and the DMK-led coalition will focus on defeating BJP. Coalition dynamics and youth support are key factors influencing upcoming elections.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political prediction, Congress MP Jothimani believes the Thalapathy Vijay-led TVK will emerge as the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, outpacing the veteran AIADMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Jothimani pointed out that the actor-politician's appeal to the youth could substantially rearrange the political landscape, placing AIADMK in a trailing third position. She stated this might be AIADMK's last electoral contest in Tamil Nadu, as it's currently aligned with BJP, triggering loss of public favour.

The alliance dynamics within the DMK will see Congress make strategic sacrifices in the seat-sharing arrangements, with Jothimani affirming the coalition's focus is to defeat the BJP. The upcoming elections are viewed as crucial in determining the future trajectory of governance in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

