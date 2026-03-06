Kerala CM's Sharp Rebuke of US Over Oil Import Waiver
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the perception that India needs US approval for oil imports. He emphasized India's sovereign right to make its own trade decisions, following a US-issued waiver allowing Indian oil imports from Russia amid tensions with Iran.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, voiced strong disapproval of the notion that India requires US approval for its oil importation policies.
On the platform X, Vijayan sharply criticized the Union government for allowing such perceptions to spread, highlighting that India's sovereignty should remain intact.
The US recently issued a 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, amidst rising tensions with Iran, prompting Vijayan's statements on the matter.
