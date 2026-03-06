Left Menu

Kerala CM's Sharp Rebuke of US Over Oil Import Waiver

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the perception that India needs US approval for oil imports. He emphasized India's sovereign right to make its own trade decisions, following a US-issued waiver allowing Indian oil imports from Russia amid tensions with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:07 IST
Kerala CM's Sharp Rebuke of US Over Oil Import Waiver
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, voiced strong disapproval of the notion that India requires US approval for its oil importation policies.

On the platform X, Vijayan sharply criticized the Union government for allowing such perceptions to spread, highlighting that India's sovereignty should remain intact.

The US recently issued a 30-day waiver for Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, amidst rising tensions with Iran, prompting Vijayan's statements on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026