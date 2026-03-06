Balen Shah: From Rap Star to Nepal's Rising Political Power

In a stunning political development, Balen Shah, a former rapper who has captured the imagination of Nepal's young population, is poised to become the country's next prime minister. After a resounding success in early election counts, Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to lead the nation.

Shah's journey from music to politics has been marked by his dedication to urban development, particularly his efforts to improve Kathmandu's infrastructure. His leadership style, communicated through social media to connect with younger generations, distinguishes him from Nepal's veteran political class.

With promises to create jobs, boost the economy, and reform the state apparatus, Shah faces challenges, including criticism over his use of authority as mayor. His success will depend on assembling a talented team to navigate a system marred by corruption.