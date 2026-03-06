Left Menu

Balen Shah: From Rap Star to Nepal's Rising Political Power

Balen Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, is set to become Nepal's next prime minister following a successful campaign with his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Known for his strong social media presence and youth appeal, Shah aims to reshape Nepalese politics and address unemployment and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:13 IST
Balen Shah: From Rap Star to Nepal's Rising Political Power

In a stunning political development, Balen Shah, a former rapper who has captured the imagination of Nepal's young population, is poised to become the country's next prime minister. After a resounding success in early election counts, Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is set to lead the nation.

Shah's journey from music to politics has been marked by his dedication to urban development, particularly his efforts to improve Kathmandu's infrastructure. His leadership style, communicated through social media to connect with younger generations, distinguishes him from Nepal's veteran political class.

With promises to create jobs, boost the economy, and reform the state apparatus, Shah faces challenges, including criticism over his use of authority as mayor. His success will depend on assembling a talented team to navigate a system marred by corruption.

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026