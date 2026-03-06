Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Rallies Against India-US Trade Deal

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress plans district protests on March 9 against the India-US trade deal. Party chief Tariq Hameed Karra demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, accusing him of surrendering to the US. Karra claims the deal is anti-farmer and compromises national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:25 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Rallies Against India-US Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has announced district-wide protests on March 9 to oppose the India-US trade deal. Party unit chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

Karra accused Modi of surrendering to US President Donald Trump, compromising the nation's dignity and interests. He labeled the trade agreement as "anti-farmer and anti-people," alleging it undermines India's international relations.

Karra claimed disclosures related to the Epstein files and industrialist Gautam Adani influenced Modi's stance. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed concerns over the trade deal. Additional protests are planned coinciding with the Parliament's Budget session, alongside advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026