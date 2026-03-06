Jammu and Kashmir Congress Rallies Against India-US Trade Deal

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has announced district-wide protests on March 9 to oppose the India-US trade deal. Party unit chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

Karra accused Modi of surrendering to US President Donald Trump, compromising the nation's dignity and interests. He labeled the trade agreement as "anti-farmer and anti-people," alleging it undermines India's international relations.

Karra claimed disclosures related to the Epstein files and industrialist Gautam Adani influenced Modi's stance. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed concerns over the trade deal. Additional protests are planned coinciding with the Parliament's Budget session, alongside advocacy for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.