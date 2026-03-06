Left Menu

TMC MP Sparks Outrage with Comments Against CEC Over Voter List Controversy

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee caused a stir by stating he would have 'cut the finger' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar if Kumar weren't a constitutional figure, amid allegations of arbitrary voter list deletions. The comments have drawn criticism and escalate tensions ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:39 IST
Kalyan Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee stirred a political storm Friday, controversially suggesting he would have 'cut the finger' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar if Kumar was not a constitutional authority. This statement comes amidst growing tension over recent voter list revisions in West Bengal.

Addressing party supporters in Kolkata, Banerjee accused Kumar of inappropriate behavior toward West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a recent Delhi meeting. The remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from political adversaries, including BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who accused TMC of undermining democratic principles.

This controversy arises as Banerjee leads the TMC's protests against alleged unfair deletions in electoral rolls following the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision. Data reveals approximately 63.66 lakh names removed and an additional 60.06 lakh under adjudication, ahead of imminent state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

