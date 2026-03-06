Controversy Surrounds VK Saxena's Transfer from Delhi to Ladakh

AAP on Friday criticized the transfer of outgoing Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to Ladakh, describing his tenure as marked by alleged non-constitutional interventions. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Saxena's term was defined by creating obstacles for the Delhi government.

In a statement, Bharadwaj accused Saxena of orchestrating unnecessary drama over the excise issue, which he said fell apart in court. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also criticized Saxena, alleging that he was simply doing the bidding of higher authorities in the central government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha further accused Saxena of halting various public welfare initiatives. He cited the disruptions caused to teacher training, Mohalla Clinics, and the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme as evidence of Saxena's controversial tenure.