Controversy Surrounds VK Saxena's Transfer from Delhi to Ladakh

AAP claims that VK Saxena's transfer to Ladakh ends a controversial tenure marked by alleged non-constitutional interventions. During his time as Delhi's Lt Governor, Saxena was accused of stalling government initiatives. AAP leaders criticized his actions, particularly concerning the excise issue and alleged false investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:04 IST
VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

AAP on Friday criticized the transfer of outgoing Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena to Ladakh, describing his tenure as marked by alleged non-constitutional interventions. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Saxena's term was defined by creating obstacles for the Delhi government.

In a statement, Bharadwaj accused Saxena of orchestrating unnecessary drama over the excise issue, which he said fell apart in court. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also criticized Saxena, alleging that he was simply doing the bidding of higher authorities in the central government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha further accused Saxena of halting various public welfare initiatives. He cited the disruptions caused to teacher training, Mohalla Clinics, and the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme as evidence of Saxena's controversial tenure.

