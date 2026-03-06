Left Menu

Unveiling Aviation Mysteries: The Pursuit of Justice for Maharashtra's Lost Leaders

Rohit Pawar urges INDI bloc leaders and AAP's Kejriwal to address the tragic plane crash killing Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and four others. He condemns stalled investigations, highlighting delays in FIR registration and alleged preferential treatment given to VSR Ventures' owner by CID officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar announced his plans to approach AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and leaders of the INDI bloc in New Delhi. He seeks their support in bringing attention to the fatal plane crash on January 28 that resulted in the death of Maharashtra's then-deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of support from MLAs who sided with Ajit Pawar during the party split, Rohit Pawar emphasized the need for a thorough investigation. He pressed for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) following the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary findings.

Pawar criticized the CID for delaying the FIR and questioned the treatment of VSR Ventures' owner, suggesting external pressures might be influencing the investigation process. He cited contrasts with past investigations, stressing urgency in addressing the tragedy in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

