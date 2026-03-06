CEC Reviews Kerala Poll Preparations Ahead of Crucial Assembly Elections

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Kerala legislative assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar undertook an extensive review of poll preparedness in Kochi on Friday.

During his visit, Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, engaged in discussions with representatives from national political entities such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC), as well as state parties like the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Political parties highlighted the need to consider local festivals when setting election dates and stressed the importance of arrangements for elderly and disabled voters. There were also calls for stringent measures against the misuse of money, alcohol, and AI-generated content in elections. Kumar emphasized the transparency of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) and assured all stakeholders of impartial and fair elections.

He urged political parties to utilize the cVIGIL tool for reporting any violations of the electoral code of conduct. Later, a detailed meeting was held with enforcement agency heads to discuss election logistics and voter outreach efforts, signaling comprehensive preparedness for the upcoming elections.

