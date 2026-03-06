Left Menu

G20's Rising Influence: A Threat to UN Security Council?

Congressman Shashi Tharoor posits that the G20 could challenge the UN Security Council's primacy by better reflecting modern realities. While the UN retains its role, the G20's adaptable structure contrasts with the Security Council's 1945 framework, offering a more representative global platform and sparking potential evolution in international governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:09 IST
G20's Rising Influence: A Threat to UN Security Council?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thought-provoking discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor suggested that the G20 could potentially eclipse the UN Security Council in global influence. Tharoor argued that the G20, unhindered by a charter, mirrors modern realities more effectively than the traditionally structured Security Council.

Tharoor highlighted the G20's inclusive nature and ability to adapt—qualities that contrast sharply with the UN Security Council's static framework established in 1945. This adaptability positions the G20 as a more accurate reflection of contemporary geopolitics, with room to include nations gaining economic and military prominence.

Despite these changes, Tharoor remains optimistic about the United Nations' future. Although the UN may not completely fulfill its original 1945 vision, it continues to serve as a cornerstone of international cooperation. Tharoor emphasized that global collaboration's effectiveness will fluctuate based on emerging global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

 India
2
Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern Nigeria, local officials say, reports AP.

Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in an attack in northeastern N...

 Global
3
Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

 Japan
4
CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

CRPF Chief Ramps Up Anti-Naxal Efforts in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026