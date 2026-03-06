Left Menu

Gen Z Revolution Spurs Landslide Victory for Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party in Nepal

Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heading towards a significant victory in Nepal's elections, a first since protests toppled the previous government. The party leads in 104 constituencies, promising stability in the country's political landscape. India monitors closely, hoping for strengthened diplomatic ties with Nepal's incoming government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:10 IST
Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is on track for a sweeping victory in Nepal's first general elections since recent upheavals led to the fall of the previous government. The RSP, which Shah joined in January, has secured three seats and is leading in 104 others, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political scene.

India, keenly observing the results, anticipates a stable Nepalese government to enhance bilateral ties. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson from India's Ministry of External Affairs, expressed hope for continued cooperation with Nepal, emphasizing India's support for peace and progress in the region.

Shah, a former Kathmandu mayor, gained popularity among Gen Z for his stance against corruption and social media bans. He has been projected as the RSP's prime ministerial candidate. The elections saw a significant turnout, indicating strong public interest in political reforms and stable governance in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

