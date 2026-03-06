Stranded Abroad: Americans' Frustrations Amid Middle East Evacuations

Alyssa Ramos, a travel blogger, endured a grueling 48-hour ordeal to evacuate from Kuwait, taking a journey across four continents without assistance from the US government. Despite official statements claiming efforts to rescue Americans, Ramos contends that no substantial help was offered during her escape.

The situation reflects the broader challenges faced by many Americans stranded in the Middle East following escalating conflicts involving multiple countries. Citizens reported encountering closed airports and canceled flights, while other nations swiftly arranged military or chartered evacuations for nationals.

Amid the chaos, WhatsApp group chats became crucial for information sharing. Meanwhile, the US State Department reported organizing some repatriation flights, though obstacles like closed airspace continued to impede rescue efforts. Members of Congress criticized the government's slow response, demanding better support for citizens overseas.

