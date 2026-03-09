Left Menu

NDA Stays Unified: No Alliance Talks with TVK, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran refuted any alliance talks with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the upcoming Assembly elections, reiterating the NDA's position under AIADMK leadership. He confirmed no current plans to involve TVK and expressed confidence in NDA's electoral success led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Nainar Nagenthran, dismissed speculation on Monday about potential electoral collaboration with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emphasizing that the NDA firmly supports the AIADMK's leadership.

Nagenthran clarified that there were no discussions underway to integrate TVK into the NDA fold for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He reiterated confidence in the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, predicting significant victory in over 200 seats, and confirmed no power-sharing negotiations with the AIADMK once the government is formed.

