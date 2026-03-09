Left Menu

Stalin Vows Opposition to BJP Influence in Tamil Nadu

DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin accused the BJP of attempting to take over Tamil Nadu with AIADMK's help. He criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for aligning with the BJP and noted Nitish Kumar's marginalization in Bihar politics. Stalin pledged to resist BJP's influence in the state.

In a fiery address, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused a 'saffron crowd' of scheming to seize control of the southern state. He reaffirmed his party's resolve to thwart any such attempts, taking direct aim at political rivals.

During a significant party conference, Stalin launched direct salvos against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He accused Palaniswami of yielding to the BJP to retain power, labeling it as an act of political subservience.

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to step down, Stalin highlighted the absence of a BJP chief minister in Bihar's history and remarked on Kumar's growing marginalization post-elections. He accused the BJP of attempting a similar encroachment in Tamil Nadu through AIADMK.

