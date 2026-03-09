Stalin Vows Opposition to BJP Influence in Tamil Nadu

In a fiery address, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused a 'saffron crowd' of scheming to seize control of the southern state. He reaffirmed his party's resolve to thwart any such attempts, taking direct aim at political rivals.

During a significant party conference, Stalin launched direct salvos against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He accused Palaniswami of yielding to the BJP to retain power, labeling it as an act of political subservience.

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to step down, Stalin highlighted the absence of a BJP chief minister in Bihar's history and remarked on Kumar's growing marginalization post-elections. He accused the BJP of attempting a similar encroachment in Tamil Nadu through AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)