Chirag Paswan: Bihar's Prospective Leader

LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti voiced the aspirations of his party members to elevate Union minister Chirag Paswan to the position of Bihar's chief minister. He emphasized that while members share this sentiment, the final decision lies with senior NDA leaders.

In Patna, posters have surfaced advocating for Paswan's leadership in Bihar, aligning with Bharti's statements that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is rallying behind this idea.

This political maneuvering occurs in the backdrop of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's recent announcement to contest the Rajya Sabha polls, signaling the end of his long tenure as Bihar's chief minister.

