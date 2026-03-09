Prince Raj Takes Helm: New Working President of RLJP
Prince Raj, former Samastipur MP, has been appointed as the national working president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP). The announcement was made by Pashupati Kumar Paras, the party chief, during the national executive meeting. This follows a 2021 split in the original Lok Janshakti Party.
Prince Raj, the former Member of Parliament from Samastipur, has been elevated to the role of national working president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).
The appointment was announced by party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras during the RLJP's national executive meeting.
This move comes after Paras, who is the estranged uncle of Union minister Chirag Paswan, orchestrated a split from the original Lok Janshakti Party in 2021.
