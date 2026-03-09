Dhami's Visionary Budget: Empowering Uttarakhand's Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a robust budget for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, a 10% increase from the earlier fiscal period.

In his first budget after assuming the finance portfolio, Dhami projects a revenue surplus of Rs 2,536.33 crore, with substantial allocations for revenue and capital expenditures.

The budget reflects a vision focusing on inclusive development and economic empowerment, despite raucous opposition protests at the assembly session over pressing state issues like unemployment and law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)