Dhami's Visionary Budget: Empowering Uttarakhand's Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget for 2026-27, marking a 10% increase over the previous year. The budget emphasizes inclusive development, self-reliance, and empowerment, focusing on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Opposition protests marked the budget session.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a robust budget for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 1.11 lakh crore, a 10% increase from the earlier fiscal period.

In his first budget after assuming the finance portfolio, Dhami projects a revenue surplus of Rs 2,536.33 crore, with substantial allocations for revenue and capital expenditures.

The budget reflects a vision focusing on inclusive development and economic empowerment, despite raucous opposition protests at the assembly session over pressing state issues like unemployment and law and order.

