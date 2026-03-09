Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Interests

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing it of failing to support the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) despite its claims. The remarks came during an OBC Congress Women's National Wing Convention held at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being manipulated by the US, resulting in detrimental trade agreements that pose a threat to India's agricultural and textile sectors. He highlighted Modi's promise to purchase American goods, questioning its impact on Indian farmers and traders.

Furthermore, Gandhi expressed concern over the handing over of critical data to the US, arguing it compromises India's future in Artificial Intelligence. He urged the party's women workers to disseminate these issues to the public and stand united in their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)