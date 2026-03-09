Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Interests

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP, alleging it ignores the OBCs' needs and accused PM Modi of compromising India’s interests by striking deals with the US. He emphasized the significance of a caste census and addressed concerns regarding AI data, urging party women to advocate for these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Interests
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, launched a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing it of failing to support the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) despite its claims. The remarks came during an OBC Congress Women's National Wing Convention held at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being manipulated by the US, resulting in detrimental trade agreements that pose a threat to India's agricultural and textile sectors. He highlighted Modi's promise to purchase American goods, questioning its impact on Indian farmers and traders.

Furthermore, Gandhi expressed concern over the handing over of critical data to the US, arguing it compromises India's future in Artificial Intelligence. He urged the party's women workers to disseminate these issues to the public and stand united in their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
2
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global
3
European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

 Belgium
4
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary ...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026