BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh's SUV Hit by Tractor in Patna

A tractor collided with BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh's SUV in Patna's Barh area, officials reported on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred as Singh and his wife were traveling towards Supaul for an event with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, scheduled for the following day.

Though Singh escaped unscathed, his wife, Nutan Singh, received minor injuries. Authorities have seized the tractor; however, the driver remains at large, with police actively pursuing his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)