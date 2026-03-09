BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh's SUV Hit by Tractor in Patna
A tractor collided with a vehicle carrying BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh and his wife near Patna. They were en route to a program with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While Singh was unharmed, his wife suffered minor injuries. The tractor driver fled, and police are searching for him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:07 IST
- India
A tractor collided with BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh's SUV in Patna's Barh area, officials reported on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred as Singh and his wife were traveling towards Supaul for an event with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, scheduled for the following day.
Though Singh escaped unscathed, his wife, Nutan Singh, received minor injuries. Authorities have seized the tractor; however, the driver remains at large, with police actively pursuing his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
