Trump Calls Out Australia on Iran Women's Soccer Team Asylum Issue
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Australia for not granting asylum to the Iranian women's soccer team, forced to return home after being eliminated from the Asian Cup. Concerns over the team's safety arose after some players were accused of being traitors. Five players are reportedly under Australian protection.
U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned Australia's decision not to offer asylum to the Iranian women's soccer team, calling it a 'terrible humanitarian mistake.' He urged the Australian Prime Minister to allow the team to stay, citing fears for their lives if returned to Iran.
Amid international tensions, especially after U.S. and Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, the team's tournament journey took a political turn. Their silent protest during the national anthem led to them being labeled as 'wartime traitors' by Iranian commentators.
In a dramatic development, five team members reportedly 'broke free' and are now under the protection of the Australian Federal Police. Australia's Home Affairs Minister is actively involved in discussions about their asylum, though the government remains tight-lipped about individual cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
