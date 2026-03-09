Left Menu

Peru's Presidential Race: Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga Lead as Voter Uncertainty Looms

With the presidential election in Peru approaching on April 12, right-wing candidates Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga are leading the polls, despite high voter indecision. The crowded field includes 36 candidates, and a June runoff seems likely as no clear frontrunner has emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:21 IST
Peru's upcoming presidential election has right-wing contenders Keiko Fujimori and Rafael Lopez Aliaga leading the field, according to a recent poll. Many voters remain undecided, suggesting a possible runoff in June.

The crowded race features 36 hopefuls, with Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga the only candidates polling in double digits. With significant voter indecision, the possibility of no candidate winning outright in the April 12 election looms.

Peru's history of political instability continues, with the presidency seeing eight leaders since 2018. Voter unrest increases as many choose to abstain or remain undecided, with Fujimori and Lopez Aliaga frequently exchanging polling positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

