Ethics Inquiry Shadows Texas Primary: Representative Tony Gonzales Faces Allegations Amid Election Runoff

The U.S. House Ethics Committee launched an inquiry into Representative Tony Gonzales over allegations of misconduct involving a former staffer. Gonzales, facing a Texas primary runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera, denies wrongdoing and remains in the race despite calls to resign and the ethical controversies surrounding him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development, the U.S. House Ethics Committee has initiated an inquiry into Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship and favoritism involving a deceased former staffer.

Gonzales, concurrently locked in a primary runoff against Brandon Herrera, firmly remains in the contest despite mounting pressure and calls for his resignation. He acknowledges past mistakes but denies any involvement in his staffer's demise.

The allegations have sharpened political divides, with Gonzales alleging sabotage by opponents intent on tarnishing his campaign. He maintains his veteran credentials and endorsements, while the Ethics Committee investigates claims of misconduct and favoritism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

