Ethics Inquiry Shadows Texas Primary: Representative Tony Gonzales Faces Allegations Amid Election Runoff

In a major development, the U.S. House Ethics Committee has initiated an inquiry into Texas Republican Representative Tony Gonzales amidst allegations of an inappropriate relationship and favoritism involving a deceased former staffer.

Gonzales, concurrently locked in a primary runoff against Brandon Herrera, firmly remains in the contest despite mounting pressure and calls for his resignation. He acknowledges past mistakes but denies any involvement in his staffer's demise.

The allegations have sharpened political divides, with Gonzales alleging sabotage by opponents intent on tarnishing his campaign. He maintains his veteran credentials and endorsements, while the Ethics Committee investigates claims of misconduct and favoritism.

