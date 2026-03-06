West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political Tensions

West Bengal faces growing uncertainty over its electoral rolls as a massive backlog of 'under adjudication' cases fuels concerns about potential voter disenfranchisement. Around 54 lakh cases remain unresolved, threatening timely election preparation, while political tensions escalate over the potential impact on voter participation in the upcoming assembly polls.

The situation intensified after the state's CEO Manoj Agarwal indicated elections might proceed as planned despite the unresolved cases, leading to widespread speculation about the possibility of a postponement. The Supreme Court's involvement and the Election Commission's review during its visit are seen as instrumental in determining the path forward.

Political opposition and civil activists, including Left parties and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have expressed strong objections to the current voter roll discrepancies. They demand comprehensive resolutions before elections proceed, amidst concerns that unresolved cases could skew electoral outcomes or necessitate the imposition of President's Rule by the central government.