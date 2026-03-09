Trump's Timely Address Amid Market Turmoil

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will hold a press conference later on Monday before his return to Washington from Florida, though details on the topics to be covered have not been disclosed.

The scheduled briefing, set for around 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) after U.S. markets close, comes as global financial markets face slumps amidst the escalating conflict with Iran and consequent oil price hikes, fueling inflation worries.

In a social media post, Trump mentioned a series of 'important meetings and phone calls' occurring today, just after he attended a Republican fundraiser, aligning his public address with ongoing crucial developments.

