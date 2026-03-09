Left Menu

Political Showdown: Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah's Clean Image Claims

In a fiery speech, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleged hypocrisy in his advocacy for a 'clean image' in politics. Banerjee challenged Shah to resign over past allegations while accusing the BJP of political manipulation during elections in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, daring him to resign if he truly seeks to promote politicians with a 'clean image'. Banerjee cited Shah's past controversies, including his arrest in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, to highlight what he called hypocrisy in Shah's calls for transparency.

Targeting the Election Commission, Banerjee alleged a conspiracy to manipulate voter lists, claiming the Chief Election Commissioner was too close to the BJP. He urged reconsideration of the SIR exercise, arguing it violates electoral rights. Banerjee also criticized the BJP's use of investigative agencies against TMC members, contrasting it with TMC's actions against those facing corruption probes.

Refuting allegations from rival parties on polling phases and political scandals, Banerjee emphasized that election outcome would remain unchanged irrespective of phases. He accused the BJP of exploiting high offices and questioned offenses against women in BJP-led states, while renewing support for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

