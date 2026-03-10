Nitish Kumar's Influence Continues in Bihar Despite Rajya Sabha Move
Despite moving to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish Kumar's guidance will persist in Bihar's new government. Senior JD(U) and BJP ministers assured continuity under Kumar's vision. With a budget increase from Rs 6,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore, Kumar's influence remains significant, amid political shifts in the state.
- Country:
- India
Nitish Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha won't hinder his influence on Bihar's newly forming government, state ministers confirmed on Tuesday. Despite Kumar relinquishing the chief minister role, ministers asserted his guiding presence.
While accompanying Kumar on his 'Samriddhi Yatra', JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary emphasized the leadership's decision for continuity under Kumar's direction. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary acknowledged Kumar's transformative impact on Bihar, highlighting a budget increase from Rs 6,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore.
Amidst political maneuvering, Kumar's shift to the Rajya Sabha and the BJP's anticipation of the chief minister's seat reflect on Bihar's political landscape. However, his commitment to good governance until 2030, as voiced in Kumar's speeches, reassures the populace that his vision remains vital to the state's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
