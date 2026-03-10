Israel-Iran Conflict: Coordination, Challenges, and Prospects for Ceasefire
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar affirmed the country is not pursuing an endless war with Iran. As the conflict continues, coordination with the U.S. is crucial. Israel aims to dismantle Iran's nuclear and military capabilities, creating an opportunity for Iranians to gain freedom. Diplomatic efforts are underway, yet challenging.
In Jerusalem, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar asserted on Tuesday that the country is not aiming for a perpetual conflict with Iran, emphasizing coordination with the United States regarding its conclusion. Despite declining to disclose a specific timeline, he emphasized that decisions will be made collaboratively with global partners.
The eleventh day of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has intensified tensions in the Middle East, as Iran's strikes have reached neighboring nations, including the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Israel is engaged in hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon and continues to target Iranian assets.
German officials have expressed growing concerns, urging for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. While German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visited Israel, he noted that any diplomatic solution must address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. However, Tehran remains unyielding in these discussions.
