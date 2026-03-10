CPI's Turmoil: MLA Mukundan's Expulsion Stirs Political Waters

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expelled its sitting MLA, C C Mukundan, from party membership due to allegations of anti-party activities, amid turbulent candidate selections before the Assembly elections.

The CPI took action following Mukundan's public announcement of his intention to contest as an independent candidate after former MLA Geetha Gopi was considered for the Nattika seat.

Mukundan's reputation remains untarnished among constituents despite the expulsion, as he navigates his political path, potentially aligning with the United Democratic Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)