CPI's Turmoil: MLA Mukundan's Expulsion Stirs Political Waters

CPI expelled MLA C C Mukundan for anti-party actions amid candidate selection tensions for the Assembly elections. Mukundan publicly announced independent candidacy after learning the party favored Geetha Gopi for Nattika. The CPI accused him of misconduct and alleged intentions to join the opposition UDF.

Updated: 10-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:27 IST
CPI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expelled its sitting MLA, C C Mukundan, from party membership due to allegations of anti-party activities, amid turbulent candidate selections before the Assembly elections.

The CPI took action following Mukundan's public announcement of his intention to contest as an independent candidate after former MLA Geetha Gopi was considered for the Nattika seat.

Mukundan's reputation remains untarnished among constituents despite the expulsion, as he navigates his political path, potentially aligning with the United Democratic Front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

