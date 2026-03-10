Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Tensions in Rajya Sabha

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a 'fraud' meant to sway elections, leading to heated discussions during the Zero Hour.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan prevented further debate on the matter, prompting opposition MPs to stage a walkout in protest.

J P Nadda condemned the walkout, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic principles by avoiding discussions already set forth in the electoral reforms bill.

