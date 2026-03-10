Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Tensions in Rajya Sabha
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge claims the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a fraudulent exercise aimed at influencing elections. In the Rajya Sabha, chaotic scenes unfolded as opposition members protested and eventually walked out. J P Nadda criticized the opposition for their actions, defending the democratic process.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a 'fraud' meant to sway elections, leading to heated discussions during the Zero Hour.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan prevented further debate on the matter, prompting opposition MPs to stage a walkout in protest.
J P Nadda condemned the walkout, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic principles by avoiding discussions already set forth in the electoral reforms bill.
