Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Tensions in Rajya Sabha

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge claims the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a fraudulent exercise aimed at influencing elections. In the Rajya Sabha, chaotic scenes unfolded as opposition members protested and eventually walked out. J P Nadda criticized the opposition for their actions, defending the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:38 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Tensions in Rajya Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a 'fraud' meant to sway elections, leading to heated discussions during the Zero Hour.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan prevented further debate on the matter, prompting opposition MPs to stage a walkout in protest.

J P Nadda condemned the walkout, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic principles by avoiding discussions already set forth in the electoral reforms bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

