India's Strategic Response to West Asia Crisis

Pankaj Saran, former deputy NSA, describes the West Asia conflict as India's most serious crisis in living memory. The conflict has profound implications for India's future, touching on energy security, remittances, and geopolitical choices. Saran urges India to strengthen its domestic resilience amid an unpredictable global landscape.

Highlighting the severe impact of the West Asia conflict on India, former deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran termed it the most significant crisis the nation has faced in recent history. He stressed the necessity for India to prepare for a period of uncertainty before resuming routine activities.

Saran, at a conclave with PTI, highlighted the power disparity in the global order, lamenting the erosion of established norms. He pointed out that the conflict's proximity exacerbates its effects on India's energy, manpower, and geopolitical stances, fundamentally affecting the country's future.

Saran emphasized India's limited options, advocating for domestic strengthening and resilience to bolster against worldwide instability. He highlighted the ongoing shifts in global power dynamics, urging India to adapt its national strategy accordingly in view of the turbulence in West Asia.

