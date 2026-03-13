India's Diplomatic Strategy Amidst Middle East Crisis
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned Congress's negative stance during the West Asia crisis. He praised PM Modi's diplomatic efforts, which ensured a vessel carrying oil for India crossed the Hormuz Strait, and emphasized the government's focus on safety, security, and free transit for Indian nationals and resources.
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Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday criticized the Congress party for its 'negative thinking' regarding the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. He asserted that while citizens rally around the government, the Opposition is engaging in accusations.
Scindia highlighted the effectiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy, which has allowed a crucial oil shipment for India to navigate the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz successfully. Modi recently engaged in discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, focusing on the escalating tensions in the region and stressing the importance of Indian nationals' safety and the free movement of goods and energy.
The Union Minister criticized the Opposition for consistently adopting a negative approach in times of global crises. He reiterated assurances from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri that India faces no oil shortages and emphasized that PM Modi is safeguarding India's respect on the international stage, focusing on the nation's economic and spiritual security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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