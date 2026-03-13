Unity and Resilience: Navigating Meghalaya's Political Challenges

In the wake of recent unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has pledged that the ruling National People's Party (NPP) will address issues surrounding ST certificates. Sangma called for unity within the community following violence, which resulted in two fatalities.

Addressing party leaders in Tura, Sangma reaffirmed the NPP's dedication to its founding principles under P A Sangma, emphasizing the party's focus on public welfare. He highlighted the NPP's resolve to tackle the contentious ST certificate matter while maintaining unity and morale among supporters.

Sangma expressed gratitude towards the police and residents of Tura for restoring calm. He also urged party workers to foster peace and community cohesion, citing the importance of forgiveness and mutual support in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)