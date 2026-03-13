BJP's Dominant Victory in Panaji Civic Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated a decisive victory in the elections to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) in Goa, claiming 27 out of the 30 available seats. The election panel led by BJP Minister Atanasio Monserratte outshined the opposition, which included a panel by Utpal Parrikar, son of the former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, that secured only three seats.

The CCP elections took place on March 11, with the vote count starting the following morning. Rohit Monserratte secured a win for the BJP as CCP mayor, while Jack Sukhija, a hospitality entrepreneur and President of the Travel and Tours Association of Goa, gained a seat from the Parrikar panel. Parrikar had received support from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and independent candidates.

Expressing confidence, Monserratte commented that the complete sweep was anticipated due to the development undertaken in the city. Parrikar, on the other hand, stated that although the results were disappointing, their main goal was to engage citizens in shaping Panaji's future with better planning and governance. He assured continued efforts to involve residents and address city challenges constructively.

(With inputs from agencies.)