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Cuba and the US in Dialogue: A New Era of Bilateral Talks

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has confirmed recent talks with the US, aimed at resolving bilateral differences through dialogue. These discussions represent a new approach in addressing issues affecting both nations, although the specific international factors enabling these talks remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:24 IST
Cuba and the US in Dialogue: A New Era of Bilateral Talks
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In a surprising revelation, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed on Friday that his government has participated in recent discussions with the United States. This marks the first official acknowledgment of such talks by the Caribbean nation.

Díaz-Canel emphasized that the conversations were focused on addressing and resolving longstanding bilateral differences through constructive dialogue. Although he did not specify the international influences facilitating these exchanges, the news signals a potentially significant shift in Cuba-U.S. relations.

The Cuban leader outlined the primary goal of the talks: identifying and finding solutions to various bilateral issues, categorized by their severity and impact. The discussions could pave the way for improved relations between the two countries.

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