Cuba and the US in Dialogue: A New Era of Bilateral Talks

In a surprising revelation, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed on Friday that his government has participated in recent discussions with the United States. This marks the first official acknowledgment of such talks by the Caribbean nation.

Díaz-Canel emphasized that the conversations were focused on addressing and resolving longstanding bilateral differences through constructive dialogue. Although he did not specify the international influences facilitating these exchanges, the news signals a potentially significant shift in Cuba-U.S. relations.

The Cuban leader outlined the primary goal of the talks: identifying and finding solutions to various bilateral issues, categorized by their severity and impact. The discussions could pave the way for improved relations between the two countries.