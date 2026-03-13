Mohan Prasad Oli: Remembering the Father of Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli

Mohan Prasad Oli, father of former Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has died at the age of 97, following a lengthy illness. He passed away at the Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital in Bhaktapur, confirmed sources from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

The funeral rites for Mohan Prasad Oli were conducted by his son at the esteemed Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. This marks a significant personal event in the life of K P Sharma Oli, who has been a pivotal figure in Nepali politics.

This comes after K P Sharma Oli's ousting as Prime Minister last year and defeat in the recent elections by Rastriya Swatantra Party's candidate Balendra Shah in the Jhapa 5 constituency.