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Mohan Prasad Oli: Remembering the Father of Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli

Mohan Prasad Oli, the father of former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli, passed away at 97 after a prolonged illness. He died at the Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital in Bhaktapur. His funeral was held at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. K P Sharma Oli recently lost an election to Balendra Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:30 IST
Mohan Prasad Oli: Remembering the Father of Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Mohan Prasad Oli, father of former Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has died at the age of 97, following a lengthy illness. He passed away at the Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital in Bhaktapur, confirmed sources from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

The funeral rites for Mohan Prasad Oli were conducted by his son at the esteemed Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. This marks a significant personal event in the life of K P Sharma Oli, who has been a pivotal figure in Nepali politics.

This comes after K P Sharma Oli's ousting as Prime Minister last year and defeat in the recent elections by Rastriya Swatantra Party's candidate Balendra Shah in the Jhapa 5 constituency.

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