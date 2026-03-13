Mohan Prasad Oli: Remembering the Father of Former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli
Mohan Prasad Oli, the father of former Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli, passed away at 97 after a prolonged illness. He died at the Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital in Bhaktapur. His funeral was held at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. K P Sharma Oli recently lost an election to Balendra Shah.
- Country:
- Nepal
Mohan Prasad Oli, father of former Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has died at the age of 97, following a lengthy illness. He passed away at the Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital in Bhaktapur, confirmed sources from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).
The funeral rites for Mohan Prasad Oli were conducted by his son at the esteemed Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu. This marks a significant personal event in the life of K P Sharma Oli, who has been a pivotal figure in Nepali politics.
This comes after K P Sharma Oli's ousting as Prime Minister last year and defeat in the recent elections by Rastriya Swatantra Party's candidate Balendra Shah in the Jhapa 5 constituency.
ALSO READ
Jet Crash Controversy: Allegations of Data Tampering in Ajit Pawar's Death
Middle East Turmoil: Death Toll Rises Amidst Conflict
UN Condemns Rising Drone Attacks in Sudan After More Than 200 Civilian Deaths
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Death Toll Soars
Tragic Mystery in Manipur: Two Men's Deaths Spark Outrage and Tension