Karnataka's Political Haven: Congress MLAs Moved to Bengaluru Amid Rajya Sabha Tensions
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated he didn't bring Odisha Congress MLAs to Bengaluru for the Rajya Sabha election but will follow party directives. The move to Bengaluru is precautionary against cross-voting concerns, with MLAs housed in a resort before returning for the election.
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On Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that while he did not personally bring Congress MLAs from Odisha to Bengaluru, he remains aligned with the directives of his party.
This move, undertaken ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, has seen several Odisha Congress legislators arriving in Bengaluru, reportedly amid fears of potential cross-voting. Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, supervised the logistics of their accommodation about 35 kilometers from the city center.
The strategic relocation of these legislators is seen as an effort to maintain unity and counteract any political maneuvering, especially after the BJP fielded a second candidate, intensifying the election's competitiveness. Party sources indicated that these MLAs will remain housed at the resort until the upcoming election day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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