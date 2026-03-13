Iran's New Supreme Leader: A Wounded Figure Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant revelation, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth disclosed that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is both wounded and possibly disfigured. The comments were made on Friday, as tensions between the nations escalate.

This announcement arrives a day after Khamenei broke his silence with a written statement. In his first address since taking on Iran's highest office after his father's demise in an Israeli strike, Khamenei vowed to uphold the ongoing war efforts.

The developments mark a turning point in the intensifying relations between Iran and its adversaries, as global observers keenly watch the new leadership's next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)