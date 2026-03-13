Tehran Under Siege: War's Heavy Toll on Iran's Capital
As the US-Israeli bombardment of Tehran enters its second week, residents are caught in a state of constant fear and anxiety. The city's iconic landmarks are under threat, and the destruction spreads from military targets to civilian areas, fraying nerves and stoking anti-government sentiments.
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The relentless US-Israeli bombardment of Tehran as it enters its second week has left residents of the Iranian capital in a state of shock and constant anxiety. Fighter jets roar overhead while explosions rattle historic quarters and upscale neighborhoods without warning. Vital communication lines have been severed, forcing citizens to rely on one another for updates about the attacks.
The iconic Azadi Square and Golestan Palace have suffered damage, symbolizing the war's reach into the nation's cultural heritage. With toxic smoke clouding the air, there are increased concerns about health and safe drinking water. State security forces intensify their presence even as strikes disrupt daily life, heightening tensions in an already volatile scenario.
The economic and psychological strain deepens as families hunker down in their homes, taping windows and avoiding public areas. Despite these dire circumstances, voices of dissent remain, with some residents questioning whether the military campaign is a justified retaliation or a further push toward turning Iran into a 'scorched country.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
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