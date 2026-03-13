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CPI(M) Slams Central Government for Economic Challenges Amid Global Tensions

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, criticized the BJP-led Centre, alleging that India's dependency on US policies has impacted local economies amidst the US-Iran conflict. He cited a shortage in LPG supply affecting essential services and called for proactive measures to address energy needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:49 IST
CPI(M) Slams Central Government for Economic Challenges Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, on Friday criticized the BJP-led Centre's policies, alleging that these have led to India's increased dependence on the US for essential imports.

Addressing the media, Govindan stated that the US-Iran conflict has disrupted LPG supplies, creating challenges for various sectors including schools and hospitals.

He accused the Centre of inaction and highlighted the need for alternative energy solutions to mitigate the crisis while calling for protests against pro-imperialist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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