CPI(M) Slams Central Government for Economic Challenges Amid Global Tensions

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, on Friday criticized the BJP-led Centre's policies, alleging that these have led to India's increased dependence on the US for essential imports.

Addressing the media, Govindan stated that the US-Iran conflict has disrupted LPG supplies, creating challenges for various sectors including schools and hospitals.

He accused the Centre of inaction and highlighted the need for alternative energy solutions to mitigate the crisis while calling for protests against pro-imperialist policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)