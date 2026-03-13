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Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Brazil Revokes U.S. Advisor's Visa

Brazil plans to revoke the visa of Darren Beattie, appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a senior advisor. This move follows Brazil's leader, Lula da Silva, barring Beattie's entry after the U.S. revoked a visa for Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha. Relations between the two countries remain strained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:35 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Brazil Revokes U.S. Advisor's Visa
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In a move reflecting ongoing diplomatic tensions, Brazil's government intends to revoke the visa of Darren Beattie, a key advisor appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump, a source disclosed to Reuters on Friday.

Beattie's appointment last month as a U.S. policy advisor towards Brazil suggests persistent strains in bilateral relations despite attempts at reconciliation. Lula's administration announced Beattie would be denied entry until the U.S. reissues a visa to Health Minister Alexandre Padilha, revoked last year.

Efforts by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal team to secure a meeting for Beattie were denied by Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Bolsonaro, in prison for his role in a coup plot, previously shared strong ties with Trump.

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