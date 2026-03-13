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Sasikala Launches New Dravidian Party, Sparks AIADMK Shakeup

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has announced her new political party, claiming it will champion the legacy of MGR and support the poor. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan remarked on her ability to attract AIADMK supporters, attributing it to dissatisfaction with Edappadi K. Palaniswami's leadership and BJP alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:24 IST
Sasikala Launches New Dravidian Party, Sparks AIADMK Shakeup
DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political development, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has launched a new political party, the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Sasikala, drawing from the legacy of MGR, aims to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections, emphasizing service to the poor and common people.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan commented on the potential impact of Sasikala's new venture, suggesting she could draw support from Edappadi K. Palaniswami's AIADMK faction. He attributed this possibility to a lack of strong leadership under Palaniswami and his alliance with the BJP.

At her party's inauguration, Sasikala criticized her former AIADMK colleague and reiterated her commitment to Dravidian ideologies alongside MGR and Jayalalithaa. The newly unveiled party flag, symbolizing the Dravidian legacy, reflects her vision to challenge perceived betrayals within AIADMK ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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