Hezbollah Leader Dismisses Israeli Threats as 'Worthless'

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in a speech on Friday, dismissed Israeli assassination threats as 'worthless'. He emphasized Hezbollah's preparedness for a long-term confrontation, suggesting Israeli forces will face surprises on the battlefield.

His remarks come as Israel launched an offensive against the Iran-backed group following its March 2 attack. The assault was motivated by a desire to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

This development occurs in the wider context of heightened tensions amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)