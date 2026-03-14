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Hezbollah Leader Dismisses Israeli Threats as 'Worthless'

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem dismissed Israeli threats to assassinate him, calling them 'worthless'. He emphasized that Hezbollah is prepared for a prolonged confrontation. This follows Israel's offensive against the Iran-backed group after its attack on March 2, seeking vengeance for the assassination of Iran's supreme leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:42 IST
Hezbollah Leader Dismisses Israeli Threats as 'Worthless'
Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, in a speech on Friday, dismissed Israeli assassination threats as 'worthless'. He emphasized Hezbollah's preparedness for a long-term confrontation, suggesting Israeli forces will face surprises on the battlefield.

His remarks come as Israel launched an offensive against the Iran-backed group following its March 2 attack. The assault was motivated by a desire to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

This development occurs in the wider context of heightened tensions amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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