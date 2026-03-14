Seoul Secures $350 Billion U.S. Investment with New Bill Passed

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok engaged in discussions with a visibly pleased U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, following the passage of a significant $350 billion investment bill by South Korea's parliament that facilitates this financial commitment in the United States.

A photograph published by South Korea's Yonhap news agency captures the cordial interaction, depicting an enthusiastic Trump alongside Kim. This engagement comes after Trump's earlier threat to increase tariffs on South Korean imports unless the trade deal, which previously limited U.S. levies to 15%, was enacted.

Meanwhile, the bilateral partnership extends to military considerations, with Seoul and Washington examining the redeployment of U.S. missile defenses amid Middle Eastern tensions. Despite this, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung affirmed the nation's capacity to address any North Korean threats independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)