Escalating Middle East Tensions: U.S. Marines, Explosions, and Global Impacts

The United States has ramped up its military presence in the Middle East by deploying 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship, signaling intensified operations amid the continuous war with Iran. This strategic move comes as President Donald Trump announced U.S. forces have targeted military sites on Iran's Kharg Island, a pivotal oil terminal, suggesting wider economic repercussions.

In Tehran, a large explosion shook a central square during an annual rally supporting the Palestinians, highlighting the ongoing hostilities and the determination of involved countries to stand firm. Israel's threats to target key locations fuelled fears of escalating military actions, further unsettling the already volatile region.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon worsens as Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions result in significant casualties and displacements. The situation remains critical as Iran continues attacks on neighboring states and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passageway, remains largely closed under Tehran's orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)