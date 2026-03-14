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CPI(M) MLA H Salam Faces Challenge as Sudhakaran Runs Independent

CPI(M) MLA H Salam believes G Sudhakaran's decision to contest independently from Ambalapuzha won't affect the party. Despite party tensions, Salam stresses the CPI(M)’s collective strength and remains confident about the election. Sudhakaran’s move receives backlash, with party planning a protest near his residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:33 IST
CPI(M) MLA H Salam Faces Challenge as Sudhakaran Runs Independent
Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, CPI(M) MLA H Salam brushed aside concerns over senior leader G Sudhakaran's independent candidacy from Ambalapuzha.

Sudhakaran's departure from the CPI(M) has caused ripples among party loyalists, but Salam maintains the strength of the Communist Party lies in its collective structure, not individual members.

Undeterred by Sudhakaran's decision, Salam exudes confidence as he anticipates the CPI(M) will secure victory in the upcoming Assembly election, emphasizing the party's unity and the state government's development achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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