CPI(M) MLA H Salam Faces Challenge as Sudhakaran Runs Independent

In a recent political development, CPI(M) MLA H Salam brushed aside concerns over senior leader G Sudhakaran's independent candidacy from Ambalapuzha.

Sudhakaran's departure from the CPI(M) has caused ripples among party loyalists, but Salam maintains the strength of the Communist Party lies in its collective structure, not individual members.

Undeterred by Sudhakaran's decision, Salam exudes confidence as he anticipates the CPI(M) will secure victory in the upcoming Assembly election, emphasizing the party's unity and the state government's development achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)