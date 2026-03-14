Modi's Mega Rally: A Turning Point for West Bengal's Political Landscape?

Thousands of BJP supporters descended on Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile rally. The gathering signifies the culmination of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' across West Bengal, following the recent release of the post-SIR electoral rolls.

Supporters from various districts reached the city early, with the Howrah and Sealdah Railway Stations witnessing a significant influx. Vegetarian breakfasts were arranged for the arriving party workers, who then proceeded towards the rally venue.

The event features a stage modeled on the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, with seating for thousands and extensive security arrangements in place. Though celebratory in tone, the rally is met with some opposition, as billboards with anti-BJP slogans appear in certain areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)