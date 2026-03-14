Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Amid US-South Korea Joint Exercises

On Saturday, North Korea fired around 10 ballistic missiles into the eastern sea, South Korea's military reported, in a show of power coinciding with joint US-South Korea military exercises. The missiles, launched near Pyongyang, landed outside Japan's economic zone.

As US-South Korea spring drills continue, concerns rise about potential security gaps. Reports suggest the US might be reallocating its missile defence systems, including the THAAD from Seongju, to the Middle East, a move South Korean officials neither confirm nor believe will impact regional defence against North Korea.

North Korea views these drills as invasion rehearsals, responding with military actions and harsh rhetoric. Kim Yo Jong recently criticized the exercises, implying they destabilize the region amid global conflicts. Amid diplomatic stagnation, North Korea supports Iran and aligns more closely with Russia amid its involvement in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)